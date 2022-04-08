Analysts Expect Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) to Announce -$0.12 EPS

Brokerages expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) will report ($0.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.17). Tabula Rasa HealthCare reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $85.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.19 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a negative return on equity of 61.87%. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRHC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $23.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRHC traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $5.11. The company had a trading volume of 18,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,378. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $53.38.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, Director Gordon Tunstall purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 1,958 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $30,701.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 17,000 shares of company stock worth $97,110 and sold 9,990 shares worth $151,909. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 81,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 27,405 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 3rd quarter worth $635,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 78,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise medication therapy management software, a cloud-based platform designed to aid in the identification and resolution of medication and health-related problems.

