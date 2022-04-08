Analysts Issue Forecasts for Agree Realty Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ADC)

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Agree Realty in a report issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.98. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Agree Realty’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.98 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.13 EPS.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Agree Realty had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 3.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.32.

NYSE:ADC opened at $67.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.24. Agree Realty has a twelve month low of $61.62 and a twelve month high of $75.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADC. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Agree Realty by 295.9% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the third quarter worth $74,000.

In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 1,749 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.03 per share, with a total value of $111,988.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 152.81%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

