Analysts Issue Forecasts for Simulations Plus, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SLP)

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Simulations Plus in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.09. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Simulations Plus’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 6.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SLP. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SLP opened at $51.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.91 and a beta of 0.26. Simulations Plus has a 12-month low of $35.18 and a 12-month high of $70.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,420,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,482,000 after purchasing an additional 62,517 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Simulations Plus by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Simulations Plus by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 182,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,484,000 after acquiring an additional 28,023 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Simulations Plus by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Simulations Plus by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 419,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,847,000 after acquiring an additional 86,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 15,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $735,047.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 14,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.67, for a total transaction of $539,924.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,073 shares of company stock valued at $2,085,827. 23.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.64%.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft.

