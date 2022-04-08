Analysts Offer Predictions for Citigroup Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Citigroup in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.90 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.12. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.07 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.08 EPS.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on C. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.16.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $50.03 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.67. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $49.04 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.24%.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Poehling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 60,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 40.9% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in Citigroup by 33.3% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 56,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 14,068 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter worth about $1,117,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

