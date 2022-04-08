Analysts Offer Predictions for MarketAxess Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for MarketAxess in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.77. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.62 EPS.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). MarketAxess had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 36.90%. The business had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $345.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point downgraded MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut MarketAxess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $391.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $287.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $355.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $378.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 42.43 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $279.43 and a fifty-two week high of $546.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 41.36%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,417,000 after buying an additional 71,732 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 36.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,542,000 after acquiring an additional 39,604 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in MarketAxess by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

