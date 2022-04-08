Analysts Set CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT at $267.25

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $269.11.

Several research firms recently commented on CRWD. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $218.70. 254,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,884,078. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $193.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $150.02 and a 12 month high of $298.48. The stock has a market cap of $50.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.29 and a beta of 1.40.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total value of $2,661,978.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total transaction of $4,437,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,619 shares of company stock valued at $28,531,747 in the last 90 days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 1.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,993,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,489,000 after buying an additional 90,225 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 223.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,219 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,273,000 after purchasing an additional 111,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,708,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,862,000 after purchasing an additional 130,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,673,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,349,000 after purchasing an additional 556,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike (Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.