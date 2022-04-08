Analysts Set OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Target Price at $3.98

OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.98.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OCX. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on OncoCyte from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OncoCyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on OncoCyte from $3.10 to $1.80 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on OncoCyte from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th.

NYSEAMERICAN OCX opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. OncoCyte has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $6.25. The company has a market cap of $127.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.82.

OncoCyte ( NYSEAMERICAN:OCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 37.25% and a negative net margin of 829.52%. On average, analysts anticipate that OncoCyte will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OncoCyte news, CEO Ronald Asbury Andrews acquired 50,000 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $64,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cavan M. Redmond acquired 40,000 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 121,500 shares of company stock worth $152,400 in the last 90 days. 4.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCX. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of OncoCyte during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 11,425 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 358.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8,819 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

