Analysts Set Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Price Target at $146.89

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $146.89.

PRBZF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of Premium Brands stock opened at $84.79 on Tuesday. Premium Brands has a one year low of $78.82 and a one year high of $109.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.70.

Premium Brands Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of a variety of specialty food products. It operates through the Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution segments. The Specialty Foods segment includes the specialty food manufacturing businesses. The Premium Food Distribution segment is comprised of the differentiated distribution and wholesale businesses, and certain seafood processing businesses.

