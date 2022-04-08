Analysts Set Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Target Price at $6.80

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.80.

WKHS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Workhorse Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital raised shares of Workhorse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. R. F. Lafferty raised shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

In related news, Director Pamela S. Mader acquired 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $40,068.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 20,600 shares of company stock valued at $67,328 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Workhorse Group by 18.0% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Workhorse Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 35,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC raised its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 109.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC raised its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WKHS stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.97. 242,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,856,196. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.03. The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Workhorse Group has a 52 week low of $2.58 and a 52 week high of $18.59. The company has a market capitalization of $602.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.76.

About Workhorse Group (Get Rating)

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, a custom-designed purpose-built all-electric drone system.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.