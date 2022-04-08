Analysts Set Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) Price Target at $9.60

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Zhihu from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.80 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zhihu in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.40 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Zhihu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.80 to $5.40 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Zhihu stock opened at $2.63 on Tuesday. Zhihu has a 52 week low of $1.39 and a 52 week high of $13.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37.

Zhihu ( NYSE:ZH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Zhihu had a negative return on equity of 18.37% and a negative net margin of 43.80%. The business had revenue of $159.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Zhihu will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zhihu by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 8,904,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675,986 shares during the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Zhihu in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,722,000. Capital Today Evergreen Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Zhihu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,750,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Zhihu in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,133,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Zhihu by 609.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,127,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,411,000 after purchasing an additional 969,058 shares during the last quarter. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

