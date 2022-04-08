Analyzing Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) & Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN)

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) and Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.1% of Cintas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.4% of Cenntro Electric Group shares are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of Cintas shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.9% of Cenntro Electric Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Cintas and Cenntro Electric Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cintas 15.88% 34.05% 14.61% Cenntro Electric Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Cintas and Cenntro Electric Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cintas 0 3 6 0 2.67 Cenntro Electric Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cintas currently has a consensus target price of $450.78, indicating a potential upside of 3.81%. Given Cintas’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cintas is more favorable than Cenntro Electric Group.

Risk & Volatility

Cintas has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cenntro Electric Group has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cintas and Cenntro Electric Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cintas $7.12 billion 6.33 $1.11 billion $11.31 38.39 Cenntro Electric Group $52.49 million 2.27 -$44.82 million N/A N/A

Cintas has higher revenue and earnings than Cenntro Electric Group.

Summary

Cintas beats Cenntro Electric Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cintas (Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms. It also offers first aid and safety services, and fire protection products and services. The company provides its products and services through its distribution network and local delivery routes, or local representatives to small service and manufacturing companies, as well as major corporations. Cintas Corporation was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

About Cenntro Electric Group (Get Rating)

Cenntro Electric Group Ltd. is an EV technology company that designs and manufactures electric light and medium duty commercial vehicles. The company’s ECVs are designed to serve a variety of corporate and governmental organizations in support of city services, last-mile delivery and other commercial applications. Its business model allows the firm to design, manufacture, assemble, homologate and sell ECVs to third parties for distribution and service to end-users and also distribute manufactured vehicle kits, which are then assembled, homologated, sold and serviced by third parties in their respective markets. The firm operates through the following brands: Cenntro, Metro, Neibor, Logistar, and Terramak. The company was founded on May 11, 2017 and is headquartered in Freehold, NJ.

