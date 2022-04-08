Analyzing Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) & CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP)

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) and CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get Expro Group alerts:

Expro Group has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CSI Compressco has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Expro Group and CSI Compressco’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Expro Group $825.76 million 2.37 -$131.89 million ($2.26) -7.92 CSI Compressco $304.17 million 0.65 -$50.27 million ($1.02) -1.37

CSI Compressco has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Expro Group. Expro Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CSI Compressco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Expro Group and CSI Compressco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Expro Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 CSI Compressco 0 1 0 0 2.00

CSI Compressco has a consensus price target of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 7.14%. Given CSI Compressco’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CSI Compressco is more favorable than Expro Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.6% of CSI Compressco shares are held by institutional investors. 16.8% of Expro Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of CSI Compressco shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Expro Group and CSI Compressco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Expro Group -23.28% -4.24% -3.19% CSI Compressco -20.26% N/A -7.09%

Summary

CSI Compressco beats Expro Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Expro Group (Get Rating)

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services. It serves exploration and production companies in onshore and offshore environments in approximately 60 countries with approximately 100 locations. The company was founded in 1938 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About CSI Compressco (Get Rating)

CSI Compressco LP engages in the provision of compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Latin America, Canada, and Other. The firm offers compression services, digitally enhanced compression, and parts and services. The company was founded on October 2008 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Expro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.