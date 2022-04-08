Analyzing Trupanion (TRUP) & Its Rivals

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) is one of 13 publicly-traded companies in the “Hospital & medical service plans” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Trupanion to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Trupanion and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Trupanion $698.99 million -$35.53 million -100.93 Trupanion Competitors $71.33 billion $2.57 billion 5.65

Trupanion’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Trupanion. Trupanion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Trupanion and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trupanion -5.08% -9.69% -5.99% Trupanion Competitors -5.34% -3.70% -4.00%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.5% of Trupanion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.0% of shares of all “Hospital & medical service plans” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Trupanion shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of shares of all “Hospital & medical service plans” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Trupanion has a beta of 2.06, suggesting that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trupanion’s competitors have a beta of 1.04, suggesting that their average share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Trupanion and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trupanion 0 0 2 0 3.00 Trupanion Competitors 108 1135 2309 50 2.64

Trupanion presently has a consensus price target of $133.50, suggesting a potential upside of 50.30%. As a group, “Hospital & medical service plans” companies have a potential upside of 0.44%. Given Trupanion’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Trupanion is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Trupanion competitors beat Trupanion on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Trupanion (Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc. changed its name to Trupanion, Inc. in 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

