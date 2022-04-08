Anglo American (LON:AAL) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 4,200 ($55.08) target price on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($41.97) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 4,100 ($53.77) to GBX 4,300 ($56.39) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($49.84) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($49.84) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,568.89 ($46.81).

Get Anglo American alerts:

Shares of AAL stock opened at GBX 3,978 ($52.17) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of £53.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,724.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,201.44. Anglo American has a 52 week low of GBX 2,350 ($30.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,141.50 ($54.31).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 3.52%. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.46%.

In other Anglo American news, insider Stephen Pearce sold 61,100 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,919 ($51.40), for a total transaction of £2,394,509 ($3,140,339.67).

Anglo American Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.