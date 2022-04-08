Anglo American (LON:AAL) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 4,200 ($55.08) target price on the mining company’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($41.97) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 4,100 ($53.77) to GBX 4,300 ($56.39) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($49.84) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($49.84) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,568.89 ($46.81).
Shares of AAL stock opened at GBX 3,978 ($52.17) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of £53.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,724.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,201.44. Anglo American has a 52 week low of GBX 2,350 ($30.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,141.50 ($54.31).
In other Anglo American news, insider Stephen Pearce sold 61,100 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,919 ($51.40), for a total transaction of £2,394,509 ($3,140,339.67).
Anglo American Company Profile (Get Rating)
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
