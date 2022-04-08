Anglo American (LON:AAL) Sets New 52-Week High at $4,144.00

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4,144 ($54.35) and last traded at GBX 4,142.50 ($54.33), with a volume of 1453464 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,978 ($52.17).

Several research analysts have commented on AAL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($55.08) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Anglo American from GBX 4,100 ($53.77) to GBX 4,300 ($56.39) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,150 ($41.31) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Sunday, March 20th. Liberum Capital downgraded Anglo American to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,020 ($39.61) price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($41.97) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anglo American presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,568.89 ($46.81).

The company has a market cap of £54.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,724.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,201.44.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.52%. Anglo American’s payout ratio is currently 0.46%.

In other news, insider Stephen Pearce sold 61,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,919 ($51.40), for a total transaction of £2,394,509 ($3,140,339.67).

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

