Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,291 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 61,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 71,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 58,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. 42.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $6.69 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $9.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.93.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 120.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.15%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.66%.

Several research firms recently commented on NLY. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.75 to $7.25 in a report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.58.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

