Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the third quarter worth about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 76.7% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANTM opened at $514.66 on Friday. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $350.95 and a fifty-two week high of $516.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $465.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $438.05. The firm has a market cap of $130.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ANTM shares. Mizuho raised shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Anthem in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $559.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Argus upped their target price on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $540.00 to $590.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $494.43.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total transaction of $8,155,949.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

