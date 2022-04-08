Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Receives “Underperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 1,350 ($17.70) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.98) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Liberum Capital cut shares of Antofagasta to a sell rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.74) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($17.70) to GBX 1,340 ($17.57) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,300 ($17.05) to GBX 1,500 ($19.67) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($20.33) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,454.44 ($19.07).

Get Antofagasta alerts:

LON ANTO opened at GBX 1,678.50 ($22.01) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £16.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,521.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,438.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.77. Antofagasta has a 1-year low of GBX 1,198.50 ($15.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,972 ($25.86).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.26%. This is a positive change from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Antofagasta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.72%.

About Antofagasta (Get Rating)

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.