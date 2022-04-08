APA (NASDAQ:APA) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of APA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of APA from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of APA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of APA from $36.00 to $46.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.45.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $41.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 4.43. APA has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $43.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.56.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a negative return on equity of 552.09% and a net margin of 12.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that APA will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

In other APA news, Director Chansoo Joung purchased 40,000 shares of APA stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.92 per share, with a total value of $1,316,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney purchased 6,300 shares of APA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.47 per share, for a total transaction of $198,261.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in APA in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in APA by 34.6% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 12,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in APA by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 88,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 12,215 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its holdings in APA by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 73,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 8,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in APA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,705,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

