APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Raised to $45.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on APA from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on APA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank raised their target price on APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on APA from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.45.

Shares of APA opened at $41.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 4.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.56. APA has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $43.88.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 552.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts expect that APA will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. APA’s payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Riney acquired 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.47 per share, with a total value of $198,261.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Chansoo Joung acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.92 per share, with a total value of $1,316,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in APA in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in APA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in APA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of APA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

