Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.20.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.
In related news, Director Ann Sperling bought 758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.67 per share, with a total value of $39,923.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Lisa R. Cohn sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $836,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,258 shares of company stock valued at $170,544 and have sold 41,500 shares valued at $2,184,830. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AIRC traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $53.65. 1,215,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,655. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.39. Apartment Income REIT has a 52-week low of $41.90 and a 52-week high of $55.53.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 62.72%.
About Apartment Income REIT (Get Rating)
AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.
