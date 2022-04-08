Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,904,754 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 114,440 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 5.3% of Bessemer Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Apple worth $2,646,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,624 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 226,052 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 20,137 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 112,536 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,923,000 after purchasing an additional 40,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $172.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.57. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.25 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,085 shares of company stock worth $28,728,085 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.82.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

