Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its stake in Apple by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $172.14 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $122.25 and a one year high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.57.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.82.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 162,085 shares of company stock valued at $28,728,085. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

