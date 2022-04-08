Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) Announces Earnings Results

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. Applied UV had a negative net margin of 71.32% and a negative return on equity of 37.95%.

NASDAQ:AUVI traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,661. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average of $3.51. Applied UV has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $12.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied UV by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied UV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied UV in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Applied UV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Applied UV by 884.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied UV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Applied UV, Inc designs, develops, and markets air purification and infection control products in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States. The company offers solutions and products in air purification under the Airocide brand and label and disinfection of hard surfaces under the Lumicide brand.

