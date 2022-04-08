Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Downgraded by William Blair to “Market Perform”

William Blair lowered shares of Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on APTX. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Aptinyx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptinyx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:APTX opened at $1.19 on Thursday. Aptinyx has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $4.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.67. The company has a current ratio of 20.18, a quick ratio of 20.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Aptinyx ( NASDAQ:APTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Research analysts predict that Aptinyx will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joan W. Miller acquired 17,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $50,091.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Aptinyx by 244.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Aptinyx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Aptinyx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

