Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 320.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptinyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. William Blair cut Aptinyx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Aptinyx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aptinyx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

APTX opened at $1.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 20.18, a quick ratio of 20.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Aptinyx has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $4.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.67.

Aptinyx ( NASDAQ:APTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Aptinyx will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptinyx news, Director Joan W. Miller acquired 17,700 shares of Aptinyx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $50,091.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Aptinyx by 244.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

