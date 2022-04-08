Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Barclays

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $184.00 to $160.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on APTV. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $189.00 to $162.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Aptiv from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $188.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $173.76.

APTV stock opened at $110.22 on Thursday. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $94.75 and a 1-year high of $180.81. The firm has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.69 and its 200-day moving average is $148.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $929,943.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 1,204.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

