Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It commercializes medicines to solve critical health care problems as well as engages on late-stage proprietary product pipeline which focuses on the treatment of diseases of central nervous system. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on Aquestive Therapeutics from $26.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of AQST stock opened at $2.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.95. Aquestive Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The company has a market capitalization of $99.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 3.30.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 348,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 17,420 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 358,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 35,101 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.17% of the company’s stock.

About Aquestive Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.