Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arconic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Arconic from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Arconic alerts:

ARNC opened at $25.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.54. Arconic has a fifty-two week low of $22.45 and a fifty-two week high of $38.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.00 and a 200-day moving average of $30.31.

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.85). Arconic had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arconic will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Melissa M. Miller acquired 3,800 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Arconic during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Arconic in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

About Arconic (Get Rating)

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.