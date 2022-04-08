Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Downgraded to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $8.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

ARCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Arcos Dorados in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Arcos Dorados from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.80 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Arcos Dorados from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Arcos Dorados from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcos Dorados from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.13.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

NYSE:ARCO opened at $7.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.01. Arcos Dorados has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $777.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Arcos Dorados will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 26th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.08%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 1.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 426,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 1.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,208,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,425,000 after buying an additional 34,270 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 1.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,781,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,280,000 after buying an additional 203,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the third quarter worth about $8,586,000. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcos Dorados (Get Rating)

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.