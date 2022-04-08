Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 72,230 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,828,591 shares.The stock last traded at $21.47 and had previously closed at $21.12.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARCC shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.41.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 86.10%. The business had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 47.73%.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Mary Beth Henson purchased 6,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.05 per share, with a total value of $120,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 30.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

