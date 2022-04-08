Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) CEO Michael J. Arougheti Sells 26,879 Shares

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 26,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $2,286,327.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ARES stock opened at $80.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.05. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $50.46 and a 52 week high of $90.08.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. Ares Management had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 15.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 115.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARES. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ares Management by 310.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 44.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARES. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

