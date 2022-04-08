Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.50.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Arhaus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 price objective on Arhaus in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARHS. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Arhaus in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,169,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Arhaus in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,988,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth about $2,092,000. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.
Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arhaus will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Arhaus (Get Rating)
Arhaus, Inc provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, and outdoor furniture product that includes bedroom, dining room, living room, home office furnishings, textile products consist of handcrafted indoor and outdoor rugs, bed linens, and pillows and throws dÃ©cor products include wall art, mirrors, vases, candles, and other decorative accessories and outdoor products comprise outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, umbrellas, and fire pits.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arhaus (ARHS)
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.