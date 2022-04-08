Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Arhaus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 price objective on Arhaus in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARHS. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Arhaus in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,169,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Arhaus in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,988,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth about $2,092,000. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arhaus stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.20. 5,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,053. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.59. Arhaus has a one year low of $6.17 and a one year high of $14.95.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arhaus will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arhaus, Inc provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, and outdoor furniture product that includes bedroom, dining room, living room, home office furnishings, textile products consist of handcrafted indoor and outdoor rugs, bed linens, and pillows and throws dÃ©cor products include wall art, mirrors, vases, candles, and other decorative accessories and outdoor products comprise outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

