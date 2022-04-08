Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Sells $145,943.20 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.33, for a total value of $145,943.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Marc Taxay sold 9,621 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $1,146,726.99.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Marc Taxay sold 1,712 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total value of $212,664.64.

NYSE ANET opened at $132.82 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.65 and a 1 year high of $148.57. The company has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a PE ratio of 50.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.44.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $824.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 316.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,330,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,491,267,000 after buying an additional 13,167,098 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,893,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,278,442,000 after buying an additional 6,759,436 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 289.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,686,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,615,000 after buying an additional 6,453,749 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 303.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,374,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,203,846,000 after buying an additional 6,299,163 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,681,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $672,741,000 after buying an additional 3,511,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANET. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.24.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

