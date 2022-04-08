ASA International Group (LON:ASAI) Trading 5% Higher

ASA International Group PLC (LON:ASAI – Get Rating) traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 94 ($1.23) and last traded at GBX 94 ($1.23). 1,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 51,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 89.50 ($1.17).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 112.47 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 123.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 327.52. The company has a market cap of £90 million and a P/E ratio of 32.86.

ASA International Group PLC provides microfinancing services in Africa and Asia. The company offers loans to low-income female entrepreneurs, as well as small business owners. It operates through a network of 1,965 branches. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

