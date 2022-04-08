ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 88,115 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 6,593,296 shares.The stock last traded at $6.92 and had previously closed at $6.95.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASE Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.18.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.24 and a 200-day moving average of $7.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.03.

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in ASE Technology by 137.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in ASE Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in ASE Technology by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 73,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ASE Technology by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,478,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,406,000 after purchasing an additional 897,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ASE Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. 6.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASE Technology Company Profile (NYSE:ASX)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

