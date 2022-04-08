Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 10,614 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) by 61.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,963 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,614 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.30% of Cavco Industries worth $8,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cavco Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Cavco Industries by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVCO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cavco Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $338.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCO traded up $4.88 on Friday, hitting $234.41. The company had a trading volume of 168 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,791. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.54. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.46 and a 1 year high of $327.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.03.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $2.30. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $431.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 17.22 EPS for the current year.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

