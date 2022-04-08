Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 121,206 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 162.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 195,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,206 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Terex were worth $8,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TEX. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Terex by 237,750.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the period. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TEX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Terex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Terex from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Terex in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.17.

In related news, VP Scott Posner sold 3,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $139,247.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Terex stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $33.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.87. Terex Co. has a twelve month low of $32.43 and a twelve month high of $55.60.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.90 million. Terex had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

