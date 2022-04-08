Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 161,131 Shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) by 89.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,131 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.43% of I-Mab worth $16,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab in the third quarter worth about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of I-Mab by 303.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in I-Mab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in I-Mab by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in I-Mab by 6,607.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IMAB opened at $15.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.61. I-Mab has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40.

A number of research firms have commented on IMAB. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of I-Mab from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of I-Mab from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.43.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

