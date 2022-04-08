Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 216.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,928 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $8,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3,867.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 13,690 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.93% of the company’s stock.

FMX traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $78.51. 10,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,973. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.57 and its 200 day moving average is $79.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $69.53 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 8.96%. Analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FMX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. HSBC downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

