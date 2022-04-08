Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stock Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 3,940.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,602 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,073 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.23% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $18,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,258,765 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $814,952,000 after acquiring an additional 96,189 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,163,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,648,000 after buying an additional 482,295 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 51.8% during the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,962,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,571,000 after buying an additional 670,003 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 943,116 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,808,000 after buying an additional 48,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 906,761 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,070,000 after buying an additional 76,353 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total transaction of $1,705,530.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total value of $887,173.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JAZZ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.40.

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $168.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.23. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $117.64 and a 1 year high of $189.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.72.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $896.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.71 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 10.65%. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.49 EPS for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.