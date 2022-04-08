Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stock Position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) by 81.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 542,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243,714 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $7,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 69.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,840,000 after buying an additional 888,715 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 791,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,415,000 after buying an additional 66,412 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 135,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 16,263 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $65,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

MWA stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $13.17. 18,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,337. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $17.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $272.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

MWA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

