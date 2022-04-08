Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys New Holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 80,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,374,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American States Water during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in American States Water by 56.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in American States Water during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in American States Water during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in American States Water during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American States Water in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of American States Water from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of American States Water from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

In related news, insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 708 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total value of $58,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWR traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.71. 919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,444. American States Water has a 52 week low of $76.11 and a 52 week high of $103.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $116.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.26%.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

