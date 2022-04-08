Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys Shares of 348,678 United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 348,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,265,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on UAL shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. MKM Partners upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.82.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $42.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.05. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.54 and a 12-month high of $60.58.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.97% and a negative return on equity of 87.27%. The company’s revenue was up 140.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($7.00) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

