Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,179 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $19,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3,650.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

REGN stock opened at $721.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.21. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $469.80 and a 1 year high of $725.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $647.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $627.04.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 50.24%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 45.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 2,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.01, for a total value of $2,049,088.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 4,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.05, for a total value of $3,167,533.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,918 shares of company stock worth $23,984,490 over the last quarter. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

REGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $724.22.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

