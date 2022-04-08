Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,090 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.23% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $13,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 178.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,904,000 after buying an additional 30,711 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 62.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 55,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,770,000 after buying an additional 21,169 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,788,000 after buying an additional 17,546 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter worth about $8,364,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of COKE opened at $492.30 on Friday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52-week low of $281.01 and a 52-week high of $638.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $514.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $509.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 46.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.96%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

