Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 149.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,605 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $19,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,720,000. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $456,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,570,000. Institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.91.

In other Cirrus Logic news, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Allan Hughes sold 36,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $3,069,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,338 shares of company stock worth $3,531,487. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $78.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.43. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.11 and a 52-week high of $95.84. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.88.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.36. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $548.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

