Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $17.27 Million Position in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 714,363 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 319,997 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.72% of LendingClub worth $17,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in LendingClub by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 207.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other LendingClub news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $57,616.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 12,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $235,869.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,818 shares of company stock worth $468,001 over the last quarter. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LC opened at $14.62 on Friday. LendingClub Co. has a 52-week low of $11.97 and a 52-week high of $49.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.47 and a beta of 2.07.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. LendingClub had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $262.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LendingClub in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on LendingClub from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.83.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

