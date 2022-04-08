Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $7.41 Million Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 545.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,270 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,472 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $7,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 117,645 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $13,769,000 after purchasing an additional 26,393 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,251 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total value of $217,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,458 shares of company stock valued at $2,724,709 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AKAM shares. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.55.

AKAM traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.74. 11,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,448,462. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.19. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.86 and a 1-year high of $122.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.59.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $905.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.83 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 18.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

