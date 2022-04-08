Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $9.15 Million Stock Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,776 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,140 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $9,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,460 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 6.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,452 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.74. 7,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,244. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 6.15 and a quick ratio of 5.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 535.17 and a beta of 0.52. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $155.86.

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.83 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David B. Berger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total transaction of $541,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathleen Mcgroddy-Goetz sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $42,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,905 shares of company stock worth $992,325. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.91.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

